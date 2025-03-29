Statehood In J & K To Be Restored As Promised: Amit Shah

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir will be restored as promised before, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said, without giving any timeline.
Shah said at the“Times Now Summit 2025” Friday night that assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir peacefully last year.
“We have given the assurance that statehood will be restored. From the very beginning, we have said that statehood would be given. But it can't be disclosed when it will be given at a public forum,” he said when asked about the timeline for restoration of statehood.
When Article 370 was abrogated and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories in 2019, Shah had said in Parliament that statehood of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored at an appropriate time.
“This was the first election in Kashmir after 40 years in which there was no re-polling in any place. Not a single tear gas or bullet was fired. Sixty per cent people exercised their franchise, this is a huge change,” he said.
