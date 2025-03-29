RBI Allows Banks To Hike ATM Charges To Rs 23/Withdrawal Beyond Free Monthly Usage From May 1

Customers are eligible for five free transactions (inclusive of financial and non- financial transactions) every month from their own bank Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

They are also eligible for free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) from other bank ATMs - three transactions in metro centres and five in non-metro centres.

“Beyond the free transactions, a customer may be charged a maximum fee of Rs 23 per transaction. This shall be effective from May 1, 2025,” the RBI said in a circular.

Currently, banks are allowed to charge Rs 21 per transaction, after a customer exhausts the free transaction limit.

The RBI further said the instructions shall also apply, mutatis mutandis, to transactions done at cash recycler machines (other than for cash deposit transactions).

