J & K Police Books Actor Shreyas Talpade In Financial Fraud Case

According to reports, the accused were running a company named 'The Loni Urban Multistate Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Limited,' which promised villagers lucrative returns on their investments. Agents of the company allegedly lured hundreds of people by assuring them that their money would double in a short span. However, after collecting crores from unsuspecting villagers, the company reportedly shut down operations and fled the district. The fraudulent scheme had been operational in Mahoba for the past ten years before coming under legal scrutiny.

Authorities have registered a case at the Srinagar police station, and an investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the scam. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

This is not the first time Shreyas Talpade has been accused of fraud. Last month, an FIR was registered against him and actor Alok Nath in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping investors of over Rs. 9 crores. Alok Nath and Shreyas Talpade, along with five members of a credit cooperative society, were booked in a fraud case at Gomti Nagar Police Station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Previously, they, along with 11 others, were implicated in a similar case in Sonipat, Haryana, connected to a multi-level marketing fraud. The controversy centers around a cooperative society that had been soliciting investments for six years, assuring high returns. Reports suggest that Alok Nath and Shreyas Talpade had promoted the investment schemes of the society, lending credibility to the fraudulent operation.

Meanwhile, Talpade's team has issued an official statement in the light of him being named in a multi-crore chit fund scam.

They have rubbished the reports of the actor being named in the scam, and have termed the actor's involvement in fraud or misconduct as completely false and baseless.

The actor's team said in the statement,“It is deeply unfortunate that in today's world, a person's hard-earned reputation appears to be vulnerable to undue tarnishment by unfounded rumours. Recent reports alleging Mr. Shreyas Talpade's involvement in fraud or misconduct are completely false, baseless and devoid of any merit whatsoever. As a public figure, Mr. Talpade, like many other celebrities, is frequently invited to various corporate and annual events, which he attends as and when possible”.

The team said that beyond such appearances, the actor has no association whatsoever with the company in question.

“Needless to say, Mr. Talpade has no nexus whatsoever with any fraudulent or unlawful acts as are being alleged and/or circulated. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation and request that Mr. Talpade's name be kept away from these baseless rumors. Mr. Talpade is a law abiding citizen who remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, honesty and professionalism in all of his endeavours”, he added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now