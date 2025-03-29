Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ADIB and VISA Conclude ‘Travel, Spend & Win’ Campaign, Awarding Three Nissan Patrol to Cardholders

ADIB and VISA Conclude ‘Travel, Spend & Win’ Campaign, Awarding Three Nissan Patrol to Cardholders


2025-03-29 02:47:43
(MENAFN- Edelman) UAE, Abu Dhabi, 28 March 2025: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), in collaboration with Visa, has concluded its latest stakeholder campaign, which ran from November 25, 2024, to January 31, 2025.
The campaign offered ADIB cardholders the opportunity to enter the draw following spending a foreign currency equivalent to AED 1,000 using an ADIB Visa Debit or Covered Card, at destination, with an extra chance in the draw of every additional foreign currency equivalent of AED 5,000 spent. At the end of the campaign, three winners were awarded a brand-new Nissan Patrol.

The campaign saw strong engagement and enthusiasm from ADIB cardholders, further reinforcing the bank’s efforts to provide value driven initiatives that enhance customers’ experience.

“Travel, Spend & Win” initiative reflects ADIB’s commitment to its customers’ loyalty and trust, while emphasising the bank’s continued partnership with Visa to deliver innovative rewards and exclusive benefits for cardholders.

ADIB continues to develop initiatives that provide customers with meaningful rewards and benefits. By continuously innovating its products and services, ADIB aims to enhance convenience, security, and value for its customers, ensuring a superior banking experience that aligns with their evolving financial needs.

MENAFN29032025003109013942ID1109370343

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search