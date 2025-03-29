403
ADIB and VISA Conclude ‘Travel, Spend & Win’ Campaign, Awarding Three Nissan Patrol to Cardholders
(MENAFN- Edelman) UAE, Abu Dhabi, 28 March 2025: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), in collaboration with Visa, has concluded its latest stakeholder campaign, which ran from November 25, 2024, to January 31, 2025.
The campaign offered ADIB cardholders the opportunity to enter the draw following spending a foreign currency equivalent to AED 1,000 using an ADIB Visa Debit or Covered Card, at destination, with an extra chance in the draw of every additional foreign currency equivalent of AED 5,000 spent. At the end of the campaign, three winners were awarded a brand-new Nissan Patrol.
The campaign saw strong engagement and enthusiasm from ADIB cardholders, further reinforcing the bank’s efforts to provide value driven initiatives that enhance customers’ experience.
“Travel, Spend & Win” initiative reflects ADIB’s commitment to its customers’ loyalty and trust, while emphasising the bank’s continued partnership with Visa to deliver innovative rewards and exclusive benefits for cardholders.
ADIB continues to develop initiatives that provide customers with meaningful rewards and benefits. By continuously innovating its products and services, ADIB aims to enhance convenience, security, and value for its customers, ensuring a superior banking experience that aligns with their evolving financial needs.
