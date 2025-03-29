Cold Winds Bring Down Temperature In Parts Of Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, March 29 (IANS) Cold winds from North India have caused a significant drop in temperatures across Rajasthan, with several cities of the desert state recording a decrease of up to 7 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the maximum daytime temperature in Ganganagar and Sikar dropped below 30 degrees Celsius.

Cities such as Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Jodhpur also experienced a temperature drop of 2 to 6 degrees Celsius, bringing their maximum temperatures below 35 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts have predicted that temperatures may decline further over the next two days.

From April 1-2, wind direction in the state will shift from north to west, leading to a subsequent rise in temperatures.

During the past 24 hours, Rajasthan experienced clear skies with bright sunshine. However, slightly cold winds persisted from morning until late evening in most cities.

Except for Bhilwara, all cities in the state recorded maximum temperatures below 36 degrees Celsius. Alwar, Pilani, Sikar, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bikaner, Churu, and Ganganagar, among others, saw temperature drops ranging from 2 to 7 degrees Celsius. The effect of northern winds also brought down night temperatures. Fatehpur in Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, while Pali registered 9.9 degrees Celsius.

Bikaner recorded 14.8 degrees, and Pilani and Sikar saw 15.5 degrees Celsius. Jaisalmer, Churu, and Ganganagar also experienced minimum temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the impact of northern winds will continue in Rajasthan for the next two days, potentially causing a further temperature drop of 1-2 degrees Celsius. However, from April 1-2, the influence of western winds will increase, leading to a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in both minimum and maximum temperatures.

RS Sharma, Director, IMD Jaipur, said, "In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature has dropped by 3 to 7 degrees, while the minimum temperature has decreased by 2 to 5 degrees. In most areas, the maximum temperature remains below 35 degrees Celsius."

The southeastern parts of the state are expected to remain cloudy from March 31 to April 3. Light rain and thundershowers are likely in some areas of the Udaipur-Kota division on April 2-3, he said.

However, temperatures are likely to rise by 3-4 degrees thereafter. Southwest Rajasthan may witness 40 degrees Celsius on April 3, with temperatures soaring above 42 degrees Celsius on April 5-6, he added.