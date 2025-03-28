Cheryl Costello's“I Have Been Blessed” An Uplifting Journey Of Faith And Gratitude Arriving Soon!

FARMINGDALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for an inspiring new read! I Have Been Blessed by Cheryl Costello is set to be released on 2nd April, 2025, and will be available on Amazon Kindle. This uplifting book takes readers on a heartfelt journey through faith, love, and gratitude, reminding us to cherish the moments that truly matter.

About the book:

In I Have Been Blessed, Cheryl Costello shares powerful real-life stories that highlight the beauty of everyday blessings. Through struggles and triumphs, the book reveals how faith and gratitude can turn challenges into opportunities for growth. Readers will find themselves reflecting on their own lives, recognizing the importance of love, kindness, and appreciation in even the smallest moments. With its deeply personal and emotional storytelling, I Have Been Blessed offers a fresh perspective on life, encouraging readers to embrace every experience with an open heart. Whether you are seeking inspiration, hope, or simply a reminder of life's blessings, this book will touch your soul and leave a lasting impact.

About the Author:

Cheryl Costello's writing is warm, honest, and deeply moving. Her words speak to anyone searching for a deeper connection to faith and gratitude. I Have Been Blessed is not just a book - it's a reminder of life's simple joys and the power of appreciation. Mark your calendars for 2nd April, 2025, and be among the first to experience this unforgettable journey.

Availability:

Don't miss out on this inspiring read! I Have Been Blessed by Cheryl Costello will be available on Amazon Kindle on 2nd April, 2025. Pre-order your copy soon and get ready to embrace the beauty of faith and gratitude!

Book Link:

Cheryl Costello

Reilly & Britton Publishing

Legal Disclaimer:

