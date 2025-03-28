Mirus Siegeltm TAVR: First EFS Cases

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Siegel valve represents several firsts in TAVR: 8 French delivery sheath allowing less invasive procedures and broader patient access, particularly for women; the only Nickel-free THV allowing treatment of the 20% of Americans suffering from Nickel allergies; precise delivery due to lack of foreshortening and intrinsic commissural alignment; dry porcine pericardial leaflets with anti-calcification treatment and with the valve pre-mounted on the balloon.

"Our initial experience is very positive," commented Pradeep K. Yadav, MD. "Siegel is much less invasive then current devices and can be placed very precisely due to the lack of foreshortening. This should lead to lower pacemaker rates. The hemodynamics are excellent due to the radial strength and porcine pericardial leaflets."

The combination of low delivery system profile and excellent hemodynamics is made feasible by the unique properties of the Rhenium alloys pioneered by MiRus including high yield strength, fatigue resistance and minimal recoil.

"In these first two cases, the Siegel valve performance is impressive," stated Vinod H. Thourani MD, Marcus Chairman of Cardiovascular Surgery and the Marcus Valve Center, Piedmont Heart Institute. "8 French system with such precise placement and low gradients and no PVL is not a combination I ever expected in THV. A THV without nickel is also much needed."

About MiRus, LLC.

MiRus is a life sciences company headquartered in Marietta, Georgia that has developed and is commercializing proprietary novel biomaterials, implants and procedural solutions for the treatment of spine, orthopaedic and structural heart disease. Inspired by the pioneering material science of NASA for rocket engines, MiRus has created Rhenium based medical alloys that are transforming medicine by making surgeries less invasive and implants safer and more durable. Find out more information about MiRus at .

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express beliefs, expectations or hopes regarding future occurrences or anticipated outcomes are forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties such as risks associated with product development and commercialization efforts, expected timing or results of any clinical trials, ultimate clinical outcome and perceived or actual advantages of the Company's products, market and physician acceptance of the products, intellectual property protection, and competitive offerings could cause actual events to adversely differ from the expectations indicated in these forward looking statements. The Siegel TAVR system is an investigational device and not FDA approved.

* MiRus® , SiegelTM are all trademarks of MiRus, LLC.

