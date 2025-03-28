403
Expanded Air Links Boost Brazil-Europe Travel
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) LATAM Airlines Brazil reveals a broader codeshare deal with Lufthansa, starting mid-March 2025, connecting South America to Europe more seamlessly.
The partnership extends flights through Frankfurt and Munich, targeting key cities like Dresden, Leipzig/Halle, and Rome Fiumicino. This move opens new travel and business opportunities across continents.
LATAM, Latin America's top airline, serves over 140 destinations with a 300-aircraft fleet, while Lufthansa flies to 200+ locations. Their collaboration, growing since years, now links São Paulo to Germany's hubs, handling 60 million and 40 million passengers yearly.
Brazil 's 5 million Europe-bound travelers in 2024 fuel this expansion. The deal lets LATAM passengers reach Dresden's cultural riches, Leipzig's trade hubs, and Rome's historic core via Lufthansa's 300 daily Frankfurt flights. Munich adds 200 departures, amplifying options.
Both airlines aim to tap Brazil's rebounding travel market, with São Paulo's airport seeing 40 million passengers last year. This partnership mirrors a global trend where airlines share codes to grow without new planes. LATAM , no longer in Oneworld since 2020, relies on such ties after ending a Malaysia Airlines deal.
Lufthansa strengthens its South American reach, eyeing Brazil's 200,000 annual German visitors. Travelers gain single-ticket ease, checked bags, and loyalty miles, simplifying long-haul trips.
Behind the figures lies a story of rebounding demand-15% above pre-pandemic levels-driven by tourism and business. Both carriers plan further route growth, bridging continents for millions.
This practical step forward connects Brazil's economic might to Europe's diverse markets. It promises more seats, smoother journeys, and a stronger transatlantic bond by March 2025, reflecting aviation's evolving landscape.
