Canadian PM Mark Carney Declares 'End' Of US-Canada Relationship

MENAFN - AzerNews) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has criticized Donald Trump and declared that the long-standing relationship between Canada and the United States is now 'over'.

In his early weeks as Prime Minister, Carney made his disapproval of Trump's tariffs clear, announcing that Canada would introduce its own retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

The situation is tense, with Trump accused of sparking a global trade conflict by imposing tariffs on nations including Mexico, Canada, and the EU.

During a press briefing in Ottawa, Carney highlighted that Canada would need to "fundamentally reimagine" its economy in light of Trump's decision to impose a permanent 25% tax on imported vehicles and vehicle parts.