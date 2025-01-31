EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE Group commissions two further wind farms

First wind outside Germany in own generation portfolio Total nominal output of wind farms in own operation increases to 434.3 MW Cuxhaven, 31 January 2025 – With the Saint-Aubin-du-Plain wind farm, the PNE Group has commissioned the first wind farm outside Germany to be transferred to its own operation portfolio. The wind farm in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of western France went into trial operation at the end of 2024. The transition phase ('spot period') then began in mid-January. On 1 February 2025, the wind farm will finally enter into the 20-year Contract for Difference (CFD). The Herbsleben-Dachwig wind farm in Thuringia was also put into operation. Together, the two wind farms increase the total rated power of the wind farms operated by the PNE Group to 434,3 MW. The Saint-Aubin-du-Plain wind farm was planned and realised by WKN France, the French subsidiary of PNE AG. Three Nordex N131 turbines, each with a nominal capacity of 3.6 MW, feed green electricity into the grid. At the Herbsleben-Dachwig wind farm, PNE AG has commissioned two Nordex N149 turbines. The turbines each have a nominal capacity of 5.7 MW.

These wind farms increased the own generation portfolio by 22.2 MW. The PNE Group is thus further expanding its targeted market position as an Independent Power Producer (IPP). 'The commissioning of the Saint-Aubin-du-Plain and Herbsleben-Dachwig wind farms are the first successes this year. This is a seamless continuation of the very good year 2024. The expansion of our own operations is an important part of our strategy, which continues to focus on robust growth,' says Heiko Wuttke, CEO of PNE AG. 'With the commissioning of our French wind farm Saint-Aubin-du-Plain, we have reached an important milestone for the PNE Group in the expansion of our IPP portfolio. We are thus taking over our first project outside of Germany into our own operation and are continuing our strategy of establishing and expanding it in our defined core markets,' says Sven Dippel, Executive Vice President Energy Production/IPP at PNE AG. About the PNE Group The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies. Your contact persons:



