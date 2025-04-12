Georgia's FM: South Caucasus Has Strong Potential For Regional Partnership

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The South Caucasus region holds significant potential for fostering regional partnerships and enhancing peace and stability, according to Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili. Her remarks were made during a panel discussion titled“Challenges and Opportunities for Regional Cooperation in the South Caucasus”, held as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Azernews reports.

“The South Caucasus has great potential for developing various partnerships and contributing to broader peace, security, stability, and economic cooperation,” Botchorishvili said.

She emphasized that while the region faces complex political realities, initiating dialogue and identifying common ground is the most critical step forward.

“We need to cooperate among ourselves to find shared themes and common issues. Just starting the conversation is already a significant achievement at this stage,” she noted.

The minister stressed the importance of political will and mutual intention, adding that there is already a visible desire among the countries to move toward more meaningful engagement.

Botchorishvili also reaffirmed Georgia's full involvement in the regional dialogue, underlining that Tbilisi views itself as an equal participant in the peace and cooperation process.

“Georgia is not separate from this dynamic. We are an active part of this process. It is in our shared interest to promote peace, security, and effective cooperation throughout the region.”