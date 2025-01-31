(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transfer of the registered office

Paris, France – (31 January 2025) - PROACTIS (ISIN code : FR0004052561) announces that its registered office has been transferred from 26-28, quai Gallieni - 92150 Suresnes to 54, rue de Londres - 75008 Paris. The company is now attached to the registry of the Tribunal des Affaires Economiques (formerly the Tribunal de Commerce) in Paris.

PROACTIS' Articles of Association have been amended accordingly.

This transfer of the registered office is in line with the company's policy of reducing its fixed costs.

* * * *

About Proactis SA ( ), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561 , Euronext: PROAC , Reuters: HBWO.LN , Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: ...



* * * *

Attachment

PROACTIS SA - Press release 31.01.2025 (New address)