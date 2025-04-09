403
Wildfire follows volcano eruption, posing threat to Philippine communities
(MENAFN) A significant wildfire is currently sweeping across the eastern slope of Kanlaon Volcano in the central Philippines, just a day after the volcano erupted. Local media reported on Wednesday that authorities are concerned the blaze may soon endanger nearby communities.
The fire has consumed vegetation near the volcano's crater and is challenging to control due to treacherous terrain and the ongoing volcanic activity, as reported by Rappler, referencing local officials.
“We cannot risk our men or firefighters to climb the area where the mountain blaze is currently occurring. It’s really risky,” stated Raul Fernandez, head of Task Force Kanlaon.
Officials are worried that the fire could extend beyond the six-kilometer (3.7-mile) permanent danger zone and encroach on populated regions. Given the perilous conditions near the summit, aerial firefighting using helicopters has been deemed unfeasible for the time being.
The Kanlaon Volcano erupted on Tuesday, releasing a massive ash plume that reached approximately 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) into the atmosphere. In light of this, authorities have elevated the volcano's alert level and imposed flight restrictions in the vicinity.
Residents in the area have been alerted to persistent threats, which include the potential for sudden explosive eruptions, lava flows, ash fall, rockfall, pyroclastic flows, and the danger of lethal lahars during periods of heavy rainfall.
