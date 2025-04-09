Russian Army Casualties Rise To Over 927,000 Since Start Of Ukraine War

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kyiv: The Ukrainian army announced Wednesday that the number of Russian forces killed and wounded since the start of the war between the two countries over two years ago has risen to about 927,580, including 1,270 who were either killed or injured in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement that the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 10,576 tanks, 22,021 troop-carrying AFVs, 25,912 artillery systems, 1,359 MLRS, 1,127 anti-aircraft systems, 370 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 31,973 UAV operational-tactical level, 3,145 cruise missiles, 28 warships / boats, 1 submarine, 43,345 vehicles and fuel tanks, and 3, 792 special equipment.

Since the outbreak of the military operation in Ukraine in 2022, reports from Moscow and Kyiv conflict over the scale of losses on both sides. Each side claims to have inflicted heavy losses on the other.