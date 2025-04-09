Javed Ali Says Singing Reality Shows Are A Combination Of Popularity And Artistry

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Playback singer Javed Ali, who has crooned the song 'Koyal', has shared his opinion on the concept of reality shows. The singer said that reality singing shows are a combination of popularity and artistry.

The singer spoke with IANS recently, and shared,“It is a combination. But many singers have come from reality shows. It's not like we didn't get any good singers from singing reality shows. There are many such examples who have come from reality shows”.

He said that the success of singers from reality depends on their talent, how much they can sustain.

He further mentioned,“Sometimes some singers or artists shine in reality shows, but when they are given their own personal song, then maybe that thing doesn't workThen they get lost somewhere. But those who are really talented or have a hunger to do something new, and when they get an opportunity and do something, and people like it, then they shine. So there are many such examples and this is a combination”.

Javed also pointed out the difference between traditional and folk singers, and the singers coming from the popular sphere of the music industry.

He told IANS,“I think nowadays it is very difficult to say which talent will come from where and when. So it is very difficult to say. Traditional singers have a different audience. Every artist has a different audience. There are very few artists who have an audience in every zone”.

He also called for repacking Indian music to serve the palette of a larger audience, as he said,“The current generation wants to hear a new sound, freshness. If you give our Indian music a new style, like 'Koyal', it is a classical fusion. If you give it a new sound, it gives a contemporary feel and it is a combination. So I don't think Indian music is losing its originality”.