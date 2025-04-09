Gurugram: MCG Imposes Rs 54 Lakh Fine, Recommends 29 Firs For Throwing Garbage In Public Places

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 9 (IANS) In a major crackdown against 33 vehicle owners and drivers, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has recommended 29 FIRs and imposed a penalty of Rs 54 lakh for throwing garbage and debris in public places.

Additional Commissioner of MCG, Balpreet Singh, said that the Sanitation Security Force (SSF) of the MCG is monitoring round the clock and seven days a week.

He added that the team has recommended 29 FIRs in different police stations against 33 vehicle owners or drivers in the case of illegal dumping.

“A fine of Rs 54 lakh has also been imposed on violators in different areas in the case of illegal dumping and banned plastic,” he said.

The MCG had formed the SSF to monitor the growing waste management and cleanliness challenges in the district.

Along with filing FIRs under various sections, the SSF also ensures the seizure of the vehicle used in the hamper cleanliness system in the city.

Balpreet Singh said that a big plastic manufacturing factory was also raided by the SSF, in which 7300 kg of banned plastic was confiscated and a fine of Rs 7 lakh was also recovered.

“This is considered to be the first big raid in the history of the MCG. To appreciate the good work being done by the team, their morale has also been boosted by giving them a letter of appreciation. They have been asked to continue working in the same way without any fear or pressure,” said Singh.

He added that during the monitoring, the SSF caught a canter truck in the case of illegal dumping of debris in Udyog Vihar Phase-1, on which action has also been taken to impose a fine of Rs 50,000.

“All citizens should cooperate in maintaining the cleanliness of the city and, along with stopping those doing such activities, send their information to the MCG. The SSF team is constantly monitoring different areas, and action is being taken against those involved in such activities. Similarly, the government has banned the manufacture, storage, sale, and use of single-use plastic because it is dangerous for our health and environment,” Singh said.

He also appealed to the citizens of Gurugram to cooperate in making Gurugram clean and beautiful.

“Do not give the garbage or debris generated at your place to those who throw it here and there. If debris has been generated due to construction or demolition at your place, then contact the mobile helpline number 9015339966 and WhatsApp helpline number 8368356611 to ensure its proper lifting,” he said.