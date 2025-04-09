403
Pro-Palestinian activist's case: Judge sets 24-hours deadline for US evidence
(MENAFN) A US immigration judge has instructed the Trump administration to submit evidence just over 24 hours to justify the removal of pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil from the United States, as reported on Tuesday.
Khalil, a legal permanent resident with a green card, was apprehended by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on March 8 at his residence on the Columbia University campus in New York City. Initially taken to a facility in New Jersey, he was later moved to a detention center in Louisiana. As of now, he has not been formally charged with any crime that would justify his deportation.
Immigration Judge Jamee Comans directed attorneys from the Department of Homeland Security during a Tuesday hearing to supply Khalil’s legal team with proof of his removability by Wednesday, as noted in reports.
Comans has arranged a follow-up hearing for Friday, as highlighted in the report, enabling Khalil's legal team to address the evidence that has been submitted.
A decision from the judge concerning Khalil's custody situation or potential release is anticipated following this hearing.
Khalil was a prominent participant in the encampment protests at Columbia last spring and significantly contributed to the student demonstrations against Israel’s actions in Gaza.
