GLDN PR: Founders Pioneer New Path In Media Relations

GLDN PR founders share their journey from homelessness to building a PR empire that's reshaping how entrepreneurs access mainstream media

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an where success stories often take decades to unfold, JJ Carter and David Dzierzega have achieved the extraordinary in just a few years. Starting with nothing but a laptop while living out of their car, the founders of GLDN PR have transformed their venture into a relations powerhouse that's revolutionizing how entrepreneurs access mainstream media.Their journey began with a shared vision: democratizing access to high-profile media opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes. Today, from their new headquarters in Austin, Texas, GLDN PR has grown into a formidable force in the industry, with a team of over 35 PR professionals serving more than 2,000 clients worldwide."We started with nothing but a laptop and an unwavering belief that we could change the PR industry," reflects JJ Carter, who began his entrepreneurial journey at age 12. "Those early days, working from our car and building relationships one connection at a time, taught us invaluable lessons about perseverance and the power of authentic storytelling."David Dzierzega, who serves as Vice President and Client Success Coordinator, brings his unique perspective as a former college dropout turned PR strategist to the leadership team. "Our personal experiences as entrepreneurs have shaped every aspect of our approach," David Dzierzega explains. "We understand firsthand the challenges our clients face because we've lived them. This insight allows us to create strategies that not only secure media coverage but drive real business growth."Under their leadership, GLDN PR has developed a revolutionary approach to media relations that has secured client features across every major network, including FOX, ABC, and Good Morning America. Their innovative strategies have helped clients land coveted spots in prestigious publications such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Inc. Magazine, while also securing appearances on influential podcasts like Impulsive and Brad Lea's Dropping Bombs.The agency's success stems from JJ Carter and David Dzierzega's hands-on approach to client relationships and their commitment to delivering measurable results. "We're not just about getting media coverage," JJ Carter emphasizes. "We're about creating strategic media narratives that transform businesses and open doors to new opportunities."The recent establishment of GLDN PR's headquarters in Austin marks a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory. The move positions the agency at the heart of one of America's most dynamic business communities, allowing them to better serve their expanding client base while maintaining their commitment to innovation and excellence."Austin represents the perfect blend of entrepreneurial spirit and technological advancement," David Dzierzega notes. "This environment aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of PR and our mission to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in our industry."Looking ahead, JJ Carter and David Dzierzega are focused on scaling their impact while maintaining the personal touch that has been crucial to their success. Their team continues to develop cutting-edge strategies that combine traditional media relations with innovative digital approaches, ensuring their clients stay ahead in an ever-evolving media landscape."What truly sets us apart is our understanding that every entrepreneur's story deserves to be heard," says JJ Carter. "We've built our reputation on turning that belief into reality, creating opportunities that simply didn't exist before."The success of GLDN PR stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and innovation. From their humble beginnings to their current position as industry innovators, JJ Carter and David Dzierzega have demonstrated that with the right vision and execution, it's possible to not only succeed but to fundamentally change an industry.As they continue to expand their influence and capabilities, GLDN PR remains committed to their original mission: democratizing access to mainstream media opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes. Their journey from homelessness to building a PR empire serves as an inspiration to entrepreneurs everywhere, proving that with determination and the right strategy, any barrier can be overcome.

