Donald Trump Says He And Israel's Netanyahu 'On The Same Side Of Every Issue' After Call On Trade, Iran

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (April 22) said he had a very good phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming the two leaders are in complete agreement on a range of pressing international issues, including trade and Iran.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "I've just spoken to Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, relative to numerous subjects including Trade, Iran, etc. The call went very well-We are on the same side of every issue."

Trump and Netanyahu have long maintained a close political relationship, and Tuesday's comments come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, particularly concerning Iran's influence in the region.

Reaffirming US-Israel ties

Trump's post is being seen as a reaffirmation of US-Israel ties under his potential second term, especially as both leaders face mounting geopolitical challenges. Iran's nuclear ambitions and Israel's ongoing conflict with Iran-backed groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis have remained top concerns for both countries.

Netanyahu's office has yet to release a statement confirming the call.

Trade, Gaza war, and Iran's nuclear threats key issues

Trump and Netanyahu are facing a range of global challenges, from trade disputes to escalating tensions in Gaza and the ongoing concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions. Their discussions have focused on these critical issues.

Trade talks

The two leaders have engaged in talks surrounding trade, particularly regarding the imposition of higher tariffs. Netanyahu visited Trump at the White House about two weeks ago, seeking relief from increased duties on Israel and over 60 other countries.

Trump had announced a 17% tariff on Israel , prompting Netanyahu's trip to negotiate directly with the president.

Trump recently suspended the higher tariffs for 90 days and implemented a baseline 10% duty on most countries. The tariff hike had been a major point of concern, and Netanyahu's visit aimed to secure a deal. While Trump has yet to finalise any trade agreements, he maintains that negotiations are progressing well, with partners eager to reach deals.

Gaza conflict

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has intensified after a two-month ceasefire with Hamas collapsed in March . The two sides have remained deadlocked on how to extend the truce. Israel is pushing for the return of hostages taken during the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas , with around 59 hostages still in captivity . However, it is believed that only two dozen of them are still alive.

Hamas , which demands that Israel withdraw from Gaza, is in stark opposition to Israel's insistence that Hamas must first be disarmed. This division complicates the situation, with both parties at a standstill in the conflict. Israel is increasing pressure on Hamas to release the remaining hostages .

Iran nuclear deal

On the diplomatic front, Trump is pushing for a new nuclear deal with Iran to replace the agreement he abandoned during his first term. Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff , recently met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Rome for a second round of talks , which Trump described as“very good.” The President has repeatedly warned that the US may resort to military action if Iran continues its nuclear development.

While Israel remains cautious about the negotiations, Israeli officials have not publicly opposed Trump's diplomatic efforts. However, they are preparing their military for the possibility of an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. An Israeli official indicated that the country has not ruled out taking action in the coming months.

