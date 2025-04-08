Zoom Room Launches Rally For Rescue Dogs Initiative Across The U.S.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Throughout the event, participating Zoom Room locations will offer Ready, Set, Zoom-a specially curated sample class that gives owners a glimpse into our enrichment activities in exchange for donations, with all proceeds supporting local animal shelters and the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA. Funds raised will provide essential supplies, veterinary care, and shelter for animals in need, supporting rescue organizations in finding forever homes for dogs.

Dog owners interested in joining "Rally for Rescue Dogs" can visit their nearest Zoom Room or sign up through that location's website for donation-based training sessions. For more details on how to donate, visit here .

"At Zoom Room, we believe a well-trained and socialized dog leads a happier and healthier life," said Zoom Room CEO Mark Van Wye. "With 'Rally for Rescue Dogs,' we're thrilled to extend our mission by supporting the rescues in our community while providing valuable training experiences for dogs and their owners."

As the leading indoor dog training and socialization gym, Zoom Room has redefined the pet training industry with its unique, interactive approach. Unlike traditional obedience schools, Zoom Room emphasizes the human-dog connection with classes designed to develop communication and deepen the bond between dogs and their owners. Zoom Room's philosophy is simple: We don't train dogs; we train the people who love them. In addition to structured classes, Zoom Room also hosts fun social activities like doggy discos, breed meetups, and playgroups, fostering a vibrant community for dog lovers and a safe space for dog socialization.

About Zoom Room

Established in 2007, Zoom Room® is a venture-backed and revolutionary indoor dog training gym, recently recognized as one of the Top 40 fastest-growing consumer service brands in the United States per the Inc 5000 list. Zoom Room's mission is to deepen the bond and communication between dogs and their human companions through its focus on socialization, positive reinforcement, human education, and interactive learning. Accolades include rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and their esteemed list of Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. They are also the authors of the best-selling dog training book, Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps and Ultimate Puppy Training for Kids. Committed to social responsibility, Zoom Room celebrates responsible pet owners and actively collaborates with animal rescue and welfare organizations at both local and national levels. Discover more about how Zoom Room is redefining the pet industry at .

Media Contact: Destiny Garcia, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] , (580) 471-2845

SOURCE Zoom Room