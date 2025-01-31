عربي


German Mps Start Debate On Immigration Bill Backed By Far Right


1/31/2025 10:05:32 AM

Berlin: Lawmakers in Germany's parliament Friday opened a debate on a package of harsh immigration measures brought by the conservative opposition and controversially supported by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The bill came to the Bundestag after the conservative CDU/CSU bloc on Wednesday passed a motion calling for an immigration crackdown with the AfD's support, breaking a long-standing taboo.

Friday's debate began over three hours late as parties held frantic last-minute talks that tried and failed to find a compromise without the far-right party.

The Peninsula

