Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (April 24-26, 2025)

Doha, Qatar: From captivating live music performances to high-octane freestyle drift championship and from immersive art to community cycling events, there's something for everyone. Now is the perfect time to step out and explore the various events before summer sets in.

Tamer Hosny and Adam in Doha

April 25, 2025, 8pm

Lusail Multipurpose Hall

Egyptian superstar Tamer Hosny and Lebanese sensation Adam will light up the Lusail Multipurpose Hall this weekend with their electrifying performances. The evening promises to be an exceptional concert with Adam's soulful performances setting the stage for energetic pop hits from Tamer. Tickets priced from QR300 are available on Platinumlist. For details, click here .

LATINOAMERICANO Until July 29, 2025

National Museum of Qatar

The first large-scale showcase of modern and contemporary Latin American art in the WANA region is a must visit for every art enthusiast in the country. The Modern and Contemporary Art from the Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires (Malba) and Eduardo F. Costantini Collections opened in Doha this week providing a panoramic view of approximately 170 works done by over 100 artists from 1900 to the present day.

Organised into five thematic sections, the exhibition will examine the region's diverse identities, urban development, moments of societal transitions, and the transformative artistic practices unique to Latin America. For details, click here , while for tickets, click here .



Qatar Philharmonic presents: Mahler's Symphony No 5

April 26, 2025, 7:30pm onwards

QNCC Auditorium 3

Iranian conductor Hossein Pishkar will conduct a stirring performance of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No.5 in C-sharp minor. From the sombre opening funeral march to the radiant beauty of the famous Adagietto, Mahler's Fifth Symphony is a masterpiece of contrast, drama, and triumph. Tickets are priced at QR150 and QR175 and are available on Q-tickets.

Aamal Ride April 25, 5:30am-11:30am

Old Doha Port

Celebrating the spirit of community and benefits of active lifestyle, novice and seasoned cyclists in Doha will come together at Old Doha Port to cycle two routes of 5km and 40km. The Old Doha Port will also have a fan zone with activities for families and friends supporting the cyclists. The fan zone opens at 5:30am with the race starting at 7am.

Namma South - Street to Stage South Unplugged

Ideal Indian School Ground

April 25, 2025, 3pm to 12am

Namma South brings a cultural fiesta with good food, flea market and music to Doha. Three bands - Thaikkudam Bridge, Arivu and 8EEN MUSIC are expected to perform at the festival. While the entry is free, organisers announced on social media that the entry to the event closes at 6:30pm. For details, click here .

Beach Sports Festival 2025 Until April 26, 2025, 4pm to 9pm

Sand Court, Aspire Park

This is the final weekend before the Beach Sports Festival wraps up on April 26, 2025. The event features action-packed matches of beach volleyball, beach football and beach tennis. The entry to the festival is free of charge and includes a variety of side activities held alongside the main events.

Freestyle drift championship

April 25, 6pm onwards

Street 52nd Industrial Area

Free style drifting enthusiasts in the country will have a chance to witness adrenaline-fueled drift battles at Qatar Racing Club this weekend with final of Qatar Free Style Championship scheduled to happen on Friday. For details, click here

Live Music - Under the Stars April 24, 6:30pm onwards

German International School

An open-air concert of classical music will be performed by the CineMoon Ensemble, member of Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, at the German International School. Tickets available on Q-tickets are priced at QR150 and QR100 for adults and 3-15 year-old, respectively.

Philharmonic at the Library: An Ode to Women's Creativity Around the World

April 24, 6-7pm

Qatar National Library

As a significant homage to the impact of women in the arts, both internationally and in Qatar, Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra and Markhiya Gallery and the Fire Station present this concert. The event will showcase distinguished artists renowned in their fields, who will discuss their inspirations as women in the arts, the obstacles they have encountered, and their empowering messages to women in society. Additionally, female musicians from the Qatar Philharmonic will perform chamber music composed by women from diverse centuries and regions. For details and to register, click here



Ultraleggera: A design journey with Marcello Gandini between Italy and Qatar National Museum of Qatar

On until June 2, 2025

Marcello Gandini is recognised as the inventor of the super car with groundbreaking designs such as the Lamborghini Miura. Countach and Lancia Stratos. This travelling exhibition co-produced by Qatar Auto Museum in collaboration with Museo Nazionale dell'Automobile (MAUTO) and Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) celebrates his visionary legacy. For details, click here and for tickets, click here

