'Supporting Palestine Should Not Come At Expense Of Jordan's National Stability'

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Government Communications and the government spokesperson Mohammad Momani on Saturday said that supporting Palestine should not come at the expense of Jordan's national stability.

Speaking at a seminar commemorating the 105th anniversary of the death of Kayed Mufleh Obeidat, Momani stressed that His Majesty King Abdullah's positions in defending the rights of the Palestinian people are unwavering, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that the King continues to support the Palestinian steadfastness in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza through all available political, diplomatic, and humanitarian means.

Momani stressed that Jordan's voice, under its wise Hashemite leadership, resonates as a free and genuine Arab voice that does not compromise on rights or relinquish national and pan-Arab principles.

He underscored that Jordan's position on the Palestinian cause is marked by clarity and consistency, cantered on defending the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He further said that the Kingdom's support for Palestine stems from a“profound” sense of religious, moral, and humanitarian duty, reiterating that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on Palestinian territories is a national interest for Jordan.