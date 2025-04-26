Pak Troops Resort To Unprovoked Firing On J&K Loc, Indian Army Retaliates

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 27 (IANS) For the third day running on Sunday, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as the Indian Army responded appropriately.

Defence Ministry spokesperson said,“On the night of 26-27 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. Own troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire.”

On the night of April 25-26, unprovoked small arms firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army posts all along the LoC in Kashmir. Indian troops responded to the ceasefire violations appropriately with small arms.

The Pakistan Army also resorted to small arms firing at some places along the LoC on April 24. The same was effectively retaliated.

No casualties have been reported during Pakistan ceasefire violations during the last three days.

Tensions have mounted between the two countries after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists sponsored and aided by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, on April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The entire country was outraged by the cowardly act of terrorists as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first reaction to Pahalgam killings that the terrorists, their handlers and backers would he chased and hunted down to the ends of the earth.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha held a security review meeting with Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar on Saturday.

The L-G asked the Army to use whatever force is required to hunt down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Saturday, in Ganderbal district, two houses, one belonging to a LeT terrorist and the other to a suspected terrorist, were demolished.

This action was taken after security forces identified the structures as potential threats or links to terrorist activity.

The demolitions of terrorists' houses are part of ongoing efforts by security forces to counter terrorism and remove potential threats.

So far, five houses of terrorists have been demolished across the Valley in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed by LeT terrorists.