Iraq's Kurdistan Region PM Receives Lower House Speaker

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi on Saturday conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah to Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq Masrour Barzani, during an official visit to Erbil.

Barzani praised the“strong” relations between Jordan and Iraq and Jordan's role in supporting the security and stability of Iraq, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He stressed the importance of boosting cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Jordan to advance common interests.

Safadi stressed the need to enhance Jordanian-Iraqi relations and remove obstacles to economic cooperation, highlighting the“longstanding” ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to Arab issues, especially the Palestinian cause.

Safadi met on Thursday with his Iraqi counterpart Mahmoud Mashhadani, with talks highlighting the“deep-rooted” ties between Jordan and Iraq and the need to reject all voices that seek to sow discord between the two nations.

During the meeting with Mashhadani, at the headquarters of the Iraqi Parliament in Baghdad, both speakers affirmed the longstanding Jordanian-Iraqi relations, describing them as firmly based on common interests and mutual respect that serve the welfare of both peoples.

Safadi underlined Jordan's recognition of Iraq's pivotal role in ensuring regional security and stability, stressing the importance of continued coordination and cooperation to serve the common interests of the two nations and other Arab countries.

Also on Thursday, Safadi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani stressed the urgent need for unified international action to stop the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting at the Iraqi Prime Ministry headquarters, both sides underscored the importance of consolidating Jordanian-Iraqi relations and strengthening cooperation across all sectors, particularly in parliamentary and economic spheres, to advance shared interests.

Safadi also highlighted Jordan's commitment to deepening its partnership with Iraq, emphasising the value of joint efforts in addressing regional developments and promoting mutual prosperity.