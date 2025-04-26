CIB Launches Enhanced Internet Banking Platform To Accelerate Digital Transformation
This move aligns with the bank's ongoing commitment to driving digital innovation, offering advanced banking solutions that meet evolving customer expectations, and supporting broader efforts toward digital transformation and financial inclusion.
The new platform features a modern interface and sleek design, providing a seamless digital experience with smooth navigation and easy access to a comprehensive range of services.
CIB's upgraded internet banking platform offers an extensive suite of services, including instant account opening, instalment plan selection for credit card payments, bill payments, the creation of certificates and deposits, loan and credit card applications, and investment fund transactions.
Customers can also update their contact information, request checkbooks, stop or replace cards, and access a host of advanced account management features. Notably, the platform offers an account management service for related parties, allowing guardians to manage minors' accounts with ease.
Rashwan Hammady, CEO of Retail Banking, SMEs, and Financial Inclusion at CIB, stated:“We take pride in launching our new internet banking platform, which introduces a modern interface that enhances our customers' digital experience and reflects our commitment to delivering innovative and advanced banking services.”
He added:“This launch marks another milestone in our digital transformation journey, and we remain dedicated to developing smart solutions that support financial inclusion and meet the evolving needs of our customers.”
