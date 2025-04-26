Tareq Momani Elected JPA President, Awni Dawoud Vice President

403
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Veteran journalist Tareq Momani was elected president of the Jordan Press Association (JPA) on Friday, securing 531 votes out of the 895 ballots cast in the elections. Momani, a former editor-in-chief of Al Rai Arabic daily and a two-term former JPA president, defeated his rivals Falha Breizat and Jamal Alawi, who garnered 303 and 40 votes respectively. The elections, held at the Amman Grand Hall in Al Hussein Youth City, saw high turnout, with 895 out of 1,078 eligible journalists casting their ballots before voting closed at 6:00pm. In the race for vice president, Awni Dawoud emerged victorious with 365 votes. Mohammad Zyoud, Rashed Rawashdeh, Rashed Assaf, Sami Harbi, Rushdi Qaralleh, Mohammad Fuqaha, Muwaffaq Kamal, Khetam Shobaki and Ali Freihat were elected JPA Council members.
