Weekly Roundup: 15 Tech Press Releases You Need To See

HOLO plans to integrate DeepSeek R1 into its holographic digital content generation and interaction system, leveraging R1's powerful inference capabilities to optimize the holographic image generation process ... [to] more accurately capture and reconstruct the geometric information and texture details of 3D objects to generate more realistic and detailed holographic images.Oracle ECP unifies fixed, mobile, and the Starlink networks to securely manage and ensure cloud application delivery in remote or previously poorly connected areas. With the integration of Starlink's network on Oracle ECP, Oracle industry applications customers can leverage satellite connectivity in a rapidly growing list of more than 100 countries and territories.In total, more than 240 Sony Cameras will be in and around the Caesars Superdome covering your favorite plays, replays, interviews, and celebrations. These cameras range from Sony's professional broadcast models used by FOX Sports, the official broadcaster, to the various AlphaTM interchangeable lens cameras and E-mount lenses including G MasterTM that The Associated Press and other sideline photographers will be using to create timeless Super Bowl imagery.UNDP and SDF will aim to create scalable blockchain solutions that drive equitable economic growth and strengthen economic resilience in developing regions. The collaboration will harness the Stellar network and open-source tools to enhance access to digital financial services, facilitate transparent and efficient cross-border transactions, and provide more secure, low-cost digital payment solutions.Studies of rock and dust from asteroid Bennu delivered to Earth by NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft have revealed molecules that, on our planet, are key to life, as well as a history of saltwater that could have served as the "broth" for these compounds to interact and combine."The acquisition of SimplrOps' business is a pivotal moment for Deloitte's Human Capital practice, enabling us to offer our clients one of our first standalone SaaS products... empower[ing] clients to leverage the same operational tools that have driven success in our HR cloud operate teams," said Marty Marchetti, HR Cloud Operate offering leader and managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP.With its registration as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider under AUSTRAC, Alchemy Pay can establish local payment facilitator relationships in Australia to enhance crypto exchange services at a more competitive price tailored to Australian users.Building on their successful collaboration in developing the "RUDRA" server, which resulted in over 6,000 units being installed across India's premier institutions, this partnership will take the next step by developing an Intel-based, next-generation server designed primarily for the Indian government market.The AI and Seniors video series was designed to simplify complex AI concepts and highlight practical applications, including staying connected with family and friends, using AI tools for job searches, and monitoring health while alerting medical professionals during emergencies.Built on insights from hundreds of millions of orders each year, Nash AI simplifies complex workflows like same-day delivery, shipping, and returns, while automating key tasks such as dispatching, fraud detection, and customer support.ZeroEyes' AI-powered solution leverages existing security cameras to proactively detect brandished firearms, instantly identifying visible threats in real-time. Meanwhile, Metrasens' advanced concealed weapons screening technology focuses on identifying hidden dangers, detecting concealed weapons without disrupting the flow of daily activities.Through modular, industry-aligned courses in high-demand fields like cybersecurity, data analytics, and machine learning-developed with over 300 industry partners-the platform ensures learners can continuously upskill and reskill to meet current and future employer demands.This initiative leverages Generative AI (GenAI) to streamline the product development lifecycle, enabling CPG companies to bring new products to market faster while enhancing creativity and efficiency through advanced AI-driven tools.The LG gram Book features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) display, expandable RAM and a 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter, all in a portable design for take-anywhere convenience. Featuring a sturdy yet premium build, the LG gram Book weighs in at just 3.7 lbs. and is 0.76-inches thin.Historically, supersonic aircraft have been the work of nation states, developed by militaries and governments. XB-1's supersonic flight marks the first time an independently developed jet has broken the sound barrier.

