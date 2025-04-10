Waukesha-Pearce Industries Named New Trimble Technology Outlet Serving Texas, Louisiana

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Trimble Technology Outlets are a new and important part of Trimble's evolved civil construction distribution strategy. By adding authorized resellers representing a wide variety of manufacturers to the Trimble distribution channel, it becomes easier for users of all machine types to purchase, install and utilize Trimble technology for improved jobsite productivity and profitability. WPI is dedicated to providing customers with essential technology for their earthmoving equipment.

Emerging Opportunities for WPI Customers

"WPI has been evolving to provide its customers with the most innovative solutions in the construction industry for more than 100 years, and we are excited that the next phase of that evolution includes selling Trimble technology," said Ron Bisio, senior vice president, field systems at Trimble. "Our goal is to make our technology accessible to users of all machine types through a network of new Trimble Technology Outlets, and we are moving quickly to make that vision a reality."

"Establishing ourselves as a Trimble Technology Outlet will enhance our ability to meet customers' technology needs, allowing us to provide customized solutions and exceptional service," said Lloyd French IV, divisional president at WPI. "Working with Trimble enables us to build deeper alliances with our existing customers and help forge new business relationships, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to growth and success."

Trimble's grade control systems integrate sensors, software and automation features to empower operators to work more productively. From the precise positioning of buckets, and other implements, to the optimization of equipment usage, Trimble technology helps improve accuracy and safety while reducing equipment wear-and-tear and fuel consumption.

Availability

Trimble aftermarket grade control solutions for Komatsu and Yanmar earthmoving machines are available now at all WPI locations in Texas and Louisiana. For more information, visit .

About Trimble Field Systems

Trimble Field Systems develops hardware, software and services that connect the site to the office for key industries around the world, including civil construction, surveying, mapping, automotive, marine, utilities and more. Leveraging decades of expertise and a commitment to driving innovative breakthroughs, we offer solutions that drive digital transformation across your field operations.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB ), visit: .

About Waukesha Pearce Industries LLC

WPI has been a trusted provider of heavy equipment, services, and exceptional support since 1924. With over a century of experience and four generations, we remain committed to supporting our employees while addressing our customers' immediate needs and long-term objectives. As this industry rapidly evolves, we offer innovative solutions along with top-quality construction machinery that is designed to meet the needs of both today and future generations. For more information, visit .

