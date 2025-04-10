TN: Class 8 Girl Forced To Write Exam Outside Classroom Due To Menstrual Cycle, Inquiry Ordered

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 10 (IANS) A shocking incident at a private matriculation school in Coimbatore district has sparked outrage after a Class 8 student was forced to write her annual examination seated outside the classroom, reportedly because she was menstruating.

The incident occurred at a school in Senguttaipalayam near Pollachi.

A video recorded by the girl's mother, showing the student writing her exam on the steps outside the classroom, went viral on social media, prompting authorities to launch an inquiry.

According to sources, the student had two exams scheduled this week. Her parents had requested a separate desk inside the classroom to ensure her comfort during her menstrual cycle.

Despite this, on Monday, the girl was made to sit on the floor outside the classroom to write her exam.

On Wednesday, when the girl returned to school for another exam, her parents found her again seated outside.

In the video captured by her mother, the student is heard saying that the school principal had instructed her to sit there.

Director of Matriculation Schools, A. Palanisamy, confirmed that the Chief Educational Officer is conducting an inquiry into the incident.

“An explanation has been sought from the school management, and appropriate action will be taken after the report is received,” he said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Shristi Singh, who conducted a preliminary inquiry on Thursday, detailed the sequence of events.

She said the girl's mother had contacted the class teacher on the evening of April 6 to request special seating arrangements, but was told to speak to the principal.

The following day, April 7, the mother met the principal while dropping off her daughter and requested a separate arrangement to prevent the risk of infection.

After the mother left, the student was made to sit outside the classroom. That evening, the girl complained of leg pain from sitting on the hard surface.

She missed school the next day but returned on Wednesday, only to face the same treatment.

A relative who noticed her sitting outside informed the family, prompting the mother to rush to the school and record the now-viral video.

While no formal police complaint has been lodged yet, officials have assured a fair investigation once it is received.

Meanwhile, the school's correspondent has suspended the principal under Section 17 of the Right to Education Act, 2009, which prohibits physical or mental harassment of children.