Gujarat CM Inaugurates Two-Day Homoeopathy Summit, Highlights Role In Primary Healthcare

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 10 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a two-day national homoeopathy conference in Gandhinagar on the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day, underlining the growing global relevance of traditional medicine in holistic healthcare systems.

The event, organised by the Ministry of AYUSH and the National Homoeopathy Council, drew homoeopathic practitioners, researchers, and students from across the country.

The conference, held at Mahatma Mandir, featured a dedicated homoeopathy exhibition and witnessed the inspiring presence of Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav and Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

The leaders lauded the role of homoeopathy in India's healthcare landscape and discussed ways to further integrate traditional medicine into mainstream health services.

Speaking at the inauguration, Bhupendra Patel said:“Preventive and primary healthcare form the backbone of a strong healthcare system. The increasing shift towards holistic approaches has revived interest and faith in traditional medicine practices like homoeopathy.”

He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the National AYUSH Mission has successfully integrated homoeopathy into public hospitals and wellness centres across India.

Patel also spotlighted Jamnagar's WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine as a landmark achievement for India in the field.

“This centre will serve as a global hub for research, innovation, and collaboration in traditional medical systems and reinforce India's role in global healthcare solutions,” he added.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav noted that Gujarat's hosting of the world's largest homoeopathy convention is a moment of pride, showcasing the state's leadership in the healthcare sector.

He also underlined the Centre's commitment to expanding AYUSH infrastructure and promoting evidence-based traditional practices.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging homoeopathy's significant contributions within the broader Indian traditional medical framework.

“The combination of scientific approach and natural healing makes homoeopathy a vital part of Indian healthcare,” he said.

The conference aims to provide a platform for knowledge-sharing, policy discussions, and innovations in the homoeopathy field.

Over the next two days, participants will engage in technical sessions, exhibitions, and panel discussions focusing on the integration of homoeopathy into national health missions, clinical research, education, and public health delivery.

