AAP’S Inefficiency Harms Health, Education In Punjab: Cong Leader Bajwa

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 10 (IANS) Calling the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government the government of advertisements, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Thursday flayed the government for its inefficiency to perform in health and education sectors.

"Ever since the AAP formed government, it had bent upon replicating Delhi's health and education model in Punjab. However, in its three-year regime, the AAP has caused irreparable harm to both of the sectors. Meanwhile, the situation is such that the hospitals are crying for doctors, and schools are running without staff and infrastructure,” Bajwa said in a statement.

He said that four out of 24 Aam Aadmi Clinics, recently renamed Ayushman Arogya Kendras in Muktsar district, are without doctors, impacting the delivery of healthcare services to the people belonging to the weaker section of society.

A similar situation has been observed in the rest of Punjab. In the government hospitals, there is a shortage of 1,250 medical officers and 2,690 specialists.

“Another much-hyped project of the AAP government -- Sikhya Kranti has proven to be hollow. Instead of recruiting teachers and other staff, the government has been desperate to gain publicity out of insignificant works like renovating the school toilets and boundary walls,” Bajwa said.

He said that AAP MLA Devinderjeet Singh Laddi inaugurated five plaques in a single school on Wednesday.

“However, Government Senior Secondary School in Jalalabad (East) doesn't have a regular principal for more than two years, and not a single lecturer for classes 11 and 12. Meanwhile, 44 per cent of the principals' posts are vacant in government-run Senior Secondary Schools in Punjab. Is this what the AAP called Sikhya Kranti (education revolution)?” he added.