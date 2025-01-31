عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Netcompany - Notice To Convene The Annual General Meeting 2025


1/31/2025 6:16:27 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
No. 08/2025

31 January 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Netcompany Group A/S will be held on Tuesday, 4 March 2025 at 15:00 (CET).

The Annual General Meeting will be held completely electronically and admission and participation in the General Meeting will solely take place via the internet in accordance with the Articles of Association section 7.2 and as further described in the notice. Physical attendance will not be possible .

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including appendix 1 (Description of the candidates for the Board of Directors) is enclosed.

Further information about the Annual General Meeting is available at:
.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments

  • 08. Netcompany - Notice to Convene the Annual General Meeting 2025
  • Notice to convene

MENAFN31012025004107003653ID1109152491


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search