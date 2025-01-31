Netcompany - Notice To Convene The Annual General Meeting 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement

No. 08/2025

31 January 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Netcompany Group A/S will be held on Tuesday, 4 March 2025 at 15:00 (CET).

The Annual General Meeting will be held completely electronically and admission and participation in the General Meeting will solely take place via the internet in accordance with the Articles of Association section 7.2 and as further described in the notice. Physical attendance will not be possible .

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including appendix 1 (Description of the candidates for the Board of Directors) is enclosed.

Further information about the Annual General Meeting is available at:

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

