Very Much Looking Forward: Hermoso On Leverkusen Transfer

Leverkusen, Jan 31 (IANS) Spanish defender Mario Hermoso has expressed his excitement on his loan move to Bayer 04 Leverkusen from AS Roma on Friday.

The 29-year-old joined the defending and DFB Pokal winners with immediate effect from top-flight Italian club AS Roma on loan till June 30, 2025.

"They were two highly emotional games with neither side giving anything away exactly like it was in Madrid a week or so ago," said Hermoso, who has made five international appearances for Spain. "I'm very much looking forward to aiming to achieve big targets with the Werkself. Everything is set up here for a successful season on the pitch."

The defender arrived in the Italian capital in 2024 and has made 13 appearances to date, bagging one goal for the Giallorossi.

Hermoso knows Bayer 04 well having played Werkself twice in Champions League games in 2022/23.

Hermoso was a part of Real Madrid's youth set-up and gained ranks at the club from the U-17 division to Real Madrid Castilla before securing a permanent transfer to Espanyol in 2017 where he made 59 appearances in a span of two years before joining Atletico Madrid in 2019.

His stint at Atletico was his most fruitful one to date having represented the Los Colchoneros in 174 games where he found the back of the net 10 times. Following his move to Italy, Hermoso struggled to find a regular spot in head coach Claudio Ranieri's starting lineup. The Italian coach praised Hermoso ahead of their Europa League clash against Bundesliga outlet Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday (IST), in which they secured a 2-0 victory which saw them finish 15th in the league stage, and stated he understands Hermoso's decision to leave on loan.

“I really like him but I've started with specific players. He is in good shape, but he wants to play. He wants more playing time, and I understand his decision to leave. He deserves to play,” said Ranieri in a press conference.