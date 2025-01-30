BRI Officially Launches BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) 2025 And Microfinance Outlook To Empower Indonesia's Msmes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Presenting BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) 2025 alongside BRI Microfinance Outlook (MFO) . We hope that the combination of these two events can support President Prabowo Subianto's Asta Cita vision in creating inclusive, competitive, and sustainable economic growth," said BRI President Director Sunarso .

On the same occasion, Coordinating for Economic Affairs RI Airlangga Hartarto appreciated BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) 2025 , stating that the event is a proof of BRI's commitment to empowering MSMEs. "This initiative by BRI, involving 1,000 MSMEs , is in line with President Prabowo's Asta Cita vision to create high-quality job opportunities," he emphasized.

With theme "Broadening MSME's Global Outreach" , BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) 2025 aims to expand the market reach of Indonesian MSMEs and enhance the global competitiveness of local entrepreneurs.

BRI remains optimistic about Indonesia's MSME business potential, aiming for business matching deals worth US$ 89.4 million throughout 2025 , exceeding the US$ 81.3 million recorded in 2023 .

Additionally, BRI is collaborating with the Ministry of Trade to introduce business matching sessions twice a month in 2025.

BRI Microfinance Outlook 2025

Held alongside the expo, BRI Microfinance Outlook 2025 serves as a strategic forum discussing economic development, themed "Empowering the People's Economy: A Pillar for Achieving Inclusive & Sustainable Growth." focusing on community empowerment as the driving force behind a grassroots-based economy.

In her speech, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati emphasized the crucial role of MSMEs in Indonesia's economic landscape, as well as BRI's active role as a state-owned enterprise (BUMN) in supporting this sector.

The forum features renowned international speakers, including ADB Chief Economist Albert Francis Park, Nobel Laureate Paul Romer, and Women's World Banking Head Harsha Rodrigues , discussing strategies for strengthening inclusive finance.

