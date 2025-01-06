Turkiye's Erdogan Receives Jordanian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ankara, January 6 (Petra) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received on Monday of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, and Director of General Intelligence Maj. Gen. Ahmad Hosni.During the meeting, Safadi delivered a message from King Abdullah II to Erdogan on the "strong" ties between Jordan and Turkey, developments in Syria and efforts to end the Israeli war on Gaza.Safadi conveyed the King's greetings to President Erdogan.Erdogan reaffirmed the strength of Turkish-Jordanian ties and underscored the importance of continued coordination between the two countries on regional issues, sending regards to His Majesty the King.