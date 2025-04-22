403
BLAAST: Pioneering India's Entertainment Revolution with Passion, Innovation, and Immersive Tech
1. What inspired the creation of BLAAST, and how did the idea take shape?
BLAAST was born out of a deep-rooted passion for sports and an eye for untapped potential in India's entertainment retail space. As someone who has excelled in unconventional sports like chess, shooting, pool and other such non-conventional games. I recognized the massive opportunity to blend athletic experience with a business model that’s scalable and unique. The entertainment retail sector in India is primed for explosive growth, yet it remains relatively underserved and fragmented. Without large conglomerates dominating the space, it gave us room to innovate, take calculated risks, and build a truly immersive experience that caters to evolving consumer expectations. That’s how BLAAST took shape—driven by passion, opportunity, and vision.
2. How does BLAAST differentiate itself in India’s rapidly growing entertainment sector?
BLAAST stands apart by offering a diverse, tech-forward, and highly immersive entertainment experience under one roof. From India’s largest VR Free-Roam Area to its tallest rope course, BLAAST combines cutting-edge gaming infrastructure with family-friendly fun. What sets us apart is our in-house development of VR visuals and experiences, ensuring we offer something unique that others can’t replicate. Moreover, we operate at a competitive per-person-per-hour rate, making premium entertainment accessible. Our integrated approach blending VR, arcade games, sports simulators, and climbing zones has redefined what a family entertainment centre can be.
3. What role does VR and cutting-edge tech play in your overall customer experience strategy?
VR and immersive tech are at the heart of our customer experience strategy. We’ve heavily invested in state of the art VR hardware and partnered with global leaders like Sony, HP, Movie Power to deliver top-tier experiences. Our VR Free-Roam zones developed in-house allow us to push the boundaries of realism and interactivity. From cricket and golf simulators to our upcoming AR integrations, technology allows us to continuously evolve and cater to the tech-savvy, entertainment-hungry Indian audience. It’s not just about play, it's about transporting customers into new, thrilling worlds.
4. Can you share key learnings from launching your flagship centre in a mall?
Launching our flagship centre in a prominent mall came with its fair share of learning curves. The primary challenge was transforming an entire floor into a vibrant, multi-sensory entertainment zone that appealed to all age groups. Balancing immersive tech with cost-efficiency was key. We overcame operational hurdles by investing in custom software, selecting the right machines, and forming strategic alliances with top industry players. Another insight was the power of real-time feedback, our trial run at Airia Mall boosted footfall by over 100%, helping us fine-tune our offerings. It reaffirmed that experiential engagement drives both customer satisfaction and revenue.
5. With your expansion plans underway, what markets are you prioritising and why?
We’re currently focused on expanding across North and East India, where urbanisation, disposable income, and demand for premium family entertainment are on a steep rise. These regions present an ideal mix of growing mall infrastructure and underserved entertainment demand. Our next centres, each around 15,000 sq ft, will target cities where real estate developers are actively seeking anchor tenants like us. The opportunity to be at the forefront of this shift makes these markets strategic for our long-term growth.
6. Where do you see BLAAST in the next three years in terms of scale and customer engagement?
Over the next three years, we envision BLAAST rapidly expanding its footprint and becoming a go-to entertainment destination for families across India. By December 2025, our goal is to have 10 fully operational centers across North and East India, each averaging 15,000 sq.ft. and designed to deliver high-impact, immersive experiences.
With a clear roadmap to scale up to 50 outlets in the next five years and a dedicated investment corpus of ₹300 crores, we’re focused not just on physical growth, but also on building strong, lasting relationships with our customers.
