Two Dead, 20 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision On Jerash-Ajloun Road


2025-04-21 11:10:37
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Two people were killed and 20 others injured on Monday in a collision between a medium-sized passenger bus and a light-duty truck on the Jerash-Ajloun road near the Souf triangle, according to a Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson.

Rescue and ambulance teams from the Jerash Civil Defence Directorate responded to the scene, evacuating the deceased and administering first aid to the injured, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The injured were transported to several hospitals, including Jerash Government Hospital, Princess Haya Military Hospital, Iman Government Hospital, and Al Safa Speciality Hospital, where they remain under medical supervision, the spokesperson added.

A traffic investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

