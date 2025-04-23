Pahalgam Attack Was Designed By Top Lashkar Commander Saifullah Khalid: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Intelligence agencies identified Saifullah Khalid , a top LeT commander, and two POK-based operatives as the masterminds of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, several reports have claimed. However, Mint couldn't independently confirm the news.

At least 26 people, including two foreign nationals, were killed in a terrorist attacks in Pahalgam , Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. The incident occurred when suspected militants belonging to The Resistance Front - an affiliate of the proscribed group Lashkar-e-Taiba - opened fire on a group of tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

The attack triggered nationwide outrage, and prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut short his diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia. After he returned to Delhi, PM Modi held a high level meeting attended by EAM Jaishankar and others

Kashmir observed shutdown today

Meanwhile, Kashmir valley observed a shutdown against a terror attack for the first time in 35 years on Wednesday as organisations from all walks of life supported the bandh call to protest the killings in Pahalgam tourist resort.

Several political parties, socio-religious organisation, trade bodies, and civil society groups called for a shutdown in Kashmir to protest against the attack in Baisaran meadows of the Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. The ruling National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples' Conference, and Apni Party were among the political outfits that supported the shutdown to protest the attack.

Security has been beefed up across the valley, especially at vital tourist spots. Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar, the officials said.

“Only shops dealing in essential commodities were open across the city.”

Public transport was also sparse, but private vehicles were plying normally. Private schools were also shut across the valley, but government schools were open, the officials said.

The effect of the shutdown was also witnessed in the other district headquarters of the valley, they said.