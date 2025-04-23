Moments Before Pahalgam Horror: Haunting Viral Video Shows Tourist's Peaceful Stroll Minutes Before Firing

MENAFN - Live Mint) As people across the globe continue to mourn terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam , which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, a video is now doing rounds on social media that shows man walking through the picturesque Baisaran meadow moments before chaos unfolded.

What begins as a tranquil scene showcasing the untouched beauty of the meadow quickly descends into horror, as the peaceful silence is shattered by sudden gunfire and terrified screams. The man seemed shocked by the gunshots and moved towards the area from where the sounds of the gunshots came.

Several harrowing videos and gruesome details continue to emerge on Wednesday, a day after the attack took place.

How netizens reacted

One said, Imagine the terror on listening to the gun shots when you are at your happiest

This is beyond horrific, another asked

“I was in Pehelgam a week ago. Can't believe this happened. May all departed soul rest in peace”

Many also asked whether the man in the video is doing fine

Gunmen killed as many as 26 people on Tuesday in one of the worst attacks on civilians in India's northern Jammu and Kashmir region in years. Local officials confirmed at least 16 dead, although people familiar with the matter said the death toll was about 25 to 26, with several others injured. The people asked not to be identified as the information isn't public.

The gunmen started firing indiscriminately at tourists near the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) east of Srinagar, PTI reported. Two foreigners were among those killed in the attack, it said. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Modi returned to Delhi wrapping up his two-day state visit. PM Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia after a terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday.