U.S., Iran Report Significant Progress in Nuclear Discussions
(MENAFN) A U.S. official announced on Saturday that the United States and Iran "made very good progress" in their ongoing discussions, both direct and indirect. "We agreed to meet again next week and are grateful to our Omani partners for facilitating these talks and to our Italian partners for hosting us today," the official remarked.
The latest round of negotiations, which took place in Rome, extended for over four hours. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the talks as “constructive and good.”
Araghchi also revealed that technical discussions at the expert level are scheduled to begin in Oman on Wednesday, prior to the next round of negotiations.
These indirect nuclear discussions, which commenced last Saturday in Muscat, are centered on Iran's nuclear program, with Oman acting as a mediator.
The talks are taking place amid U.S. President Donald Trump's cautions regarding possible military intervention in Iran should a new agreement fail to be established to succeed the 2015 nuclear deal created during the Obama era.
