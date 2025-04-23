403
Russian Attack on Ukraine Sparks Renewed Calls for Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Ukraine reported on Tuesday that a Russian aerial assault on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia resulted in the death of one individual and left 38 others hurt.
Authorities confirmed that the incident caused significant damage and raised alarm about the rising toll.
Governor Ivan Fedorov shared the grim update on Telegram, noting that the number of casualties was "growing every hour."
He stated, "Thirty-eight Zaporizhzhia residents have already sought medical attention. Seven children are among the injured." His message underlined the impact on civilians, especially the young.
Based on Ukraine's State Emergency Service, the strike caused destruction to several nine-floor residential buildings and a local educational facility.
Among the deceased was a 55-year-old woman. Rescue personnel responded quickly, putting out a blaze and beginning search and recovery operations, which they later confirmed had been finalized.
In a separate statement, Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on X that "guided bombs" had been used in the Zaporizhzhia attack.
He also mentioned that similar aerial assaults had occurred in other cities such as Kharkiv, Odesa, and Sumy. Zelenskyy labeled these events as, "deliberate Russian terror that can be stopped with a single order, an order in Russia and for the Russian army."
He further emphasized that during Easter, no air raid alarms had been issued in Ukraine, which he pointed to as evidence that such violence could be halted.
Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, had suggested extending the Easter ceasefire and reiterated its offer to stop attacks on civilian targets.
Zelenskyy concluded by stating, "What’s needed is genuine readiness from Russia to engage in this conversation. There are and will be no impasses on the Ukrainian side."
