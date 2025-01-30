Ditch The Dinner Date: Celebrate Valentine's Day With Yoga

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yoga instructor Ivory Howard teaching class.

BullStreet Studio Offers Valentine's Day Yoga Classes for Singles and Couples

- Ivory Howard

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yoga and Pilates with Ivory Howard , a studio in the BullStreet District, is excited to announce two special Valentine's Day classes. This Valentine's Day, discover the perfect way to celebrate love and connection with two unique yoga experiences designed to nourish the heart and strengthen bonds.

Heart Flow: A Valentine's Day Class

Friday, February 14 at 6 PM

Through heart-opening flows, mindful movement, and guided relaxation, you'll cultivate a sense of love and appreciation for your unique journey. This class invites you to honor yourself whether you are single or partnered, recharge your spirit, and embrace the joy of being exactly who you are. No partner required just bring an open heart and leave feeling nurtured, inspired, and loved.

Sweetheart Stretch: Valentine's Day Partner Yoga

Friday, February 14 at 7:30 PM

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a yoga experience designed to bring you closer. This partner yoga class is a playful and heartwarming way to connect with your partner through movement, breath, and trust. In this guided session, you'll work together in poses that encourage communication, cooperation, and support. Whether you're a seasoned yogi or brand new to yoga, all levels are welcome.

“Yoga experience is not required. These Valentine's Day classes focus on the joy of experience rather than perfection.” says Ivory Howard, yoga instructor and studio owner.

The Valentine's Day yoga classes are more than just fitness classes. They are a chance to prioritize your health, deepen your connections, and embrace wellness in a meaningful and joyful way. Reserve your spot and make this Valentine's Day one to remember.

For more information about these events and to sign up, visit .

###

About Ivory Howard

Ivory Howard is a certified yoga and Pilates instructor with over 16 years of experience. She understands that each person's relationship with health and wellness is unique and strives to honor that through her work. Ivory specializes in helping busy women incorporate consistent workouts into their lives, empowering them to achieve their fitness goals with ease. Her sessions focus on strength, balance, and flexibility, offering challenging yet accessible workouts tailored to her clients' needs.

Contact Information:

Ivory Howard

Yoga and Pilates with Ivory Howard

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Yoga instructor Ivory Howard leads full-body workout for beginners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.