Al Majed Jewellery Becomes Centre Of Attraction

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Majed Jewellery is a regular presence at the Doha Jewellery and Watches over the years. Their pavilion always attracts a lot of visitors throughout the exhibition. This year also they are present with their world famous brands.

It all started over a century ago, when Ali Al Majed, a young pearl trader with a courageous spirit of entrepreneurship, ambition, an innate fascination with pure beauty, and a burning love of the sea and its precious pearls, became one of the most prominent pearl traders in the Gulf.

Ali Al Majed was helped by his sons, but it was Mahdi, who took most interest after his father, setting sail on his own and trading in the most appealing of pearls. The business under Mahdi Al Majed survived the big recession that prevailed when cultured pearls swept the market at the outbreak of World War II.

When oil was discovered in the 1940s and a new era of prosperity began in Qatar, Mahdi's relentless spirit and keen foresight led to the establishment of“Al Majed Jewellery”, which soon expanded to include gold and diamonds from the best designers in Europe. Al Majed Jewellery thus became a center of attraction for all those who looked for beauty in its deepest sense.

Today, the legacy continues with Mahdi's three sons, Ahmed, Mohammed, and Jamil, who are handling the family business with great honour and dedication. Ahmed, Mohammed and Jamil enhanced the business image and services, establishing a first class showroom and entering new realms by adding to their collection some of the most famous names in precious watches like Patek Philippe, A. Lange & Söhne, F.P. Journe, Hublot, IWC, TAG Heuer, Jacob & Co., Zenith, and others from leading houses of jewellery like Moussaiff, Ambrosi, Crivelli, Boghossian, Staurino Fratelli, Zydo, Pasquale Bruni, Roberto Coin and Gucci, in addition to some of the leading premium brands.