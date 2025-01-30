First Monkeypox Case In Azerbaijan Successfully Treated
The treatment of the first person infected with the monkeypox
virus in Azerbaijan has been completed at the relevant medical
institution, Azernews reports, citing Trend.
According to the information, the person, whose condition is
stable, was discharged for outpatient treatment.
It should be noted that a 22-year-old Azerbaijani citizen
traveled abroad as a tourist from January 2 to 11, 2025. A few days
after returning, he sought medical attention at one of the clinics
in Baku, presenting symptoms including weakness, fever, watery
rashes in the genital area, enlarged lymph nodes, and muscle
pain.
The presence of an epidemiological link, in addition to the
symptoms, prompted a laboratory test. The PCR test on a sample
taken from the patient's rashes returned a positive result for the
monkeypox virus.
