First Monkeypox Case In Azerbaijan Successfully Treated

The of the first person infected with the monkeypox virus in Azerbaijan has been completed at the relevant medical institution, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

According to the information, the person, whose condition is stable, was discharged for outpatient treatment.

It should be noted that a 22-year-old Azerbaijani citizen traveled abroad as a from January 2 to 11, 2025. A few days after returning, he sought medical attention at one of the clinics in Baku, presenting symptoms including weakness, fever, watery rashes in the genital area, enlarged lymph nodes, and muscle pain.

The presence of an epidemiological link, in addition to the symptoms, prompted a laboratory test. The PCR test on a sample taken from the patient's rashes returned a positive result for the monkeypox virus.