Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


One Killed, Another Injured As Tractor Plunges Into Gorge In North Kashmir's Bandipora

2025-04-13 07:04:02
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- One person lost his life and another sustained injuries after a tractor plunged into a deep gorge in the Duban area of Onagam in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday.

An official said that the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Yaseen, a resident of Malangam village of Bandipora.

The injured, Bilal Ahmad from Quil, Bandipora, was immediately shifted to a local medical facility and later referred to district Hospital for advanced treatment.

