Babil Khan Reveals Which Scene In 'Logout' Left Him Completely Shaken

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Babil Khan's next, "Logout" has managed to create a lot of buzz among movie buffs. During an exclusive interaction with IANS, he revealed a fun anecdote about the project.

When asked if there was a particular scene that left a lasting impression on him as an actor, Babil told IANS, "A particular scene towards the end where he says something powerful did leave an impact on me. There's a moment where he's talking to his fans, and he says,“Please don't follow me.” He goes into the real truth behind his need for validation, which comes from being away from his parents-being separated from them because of the phone and social media. I don't want to reveal too much, but there's a dialogue where I slap my father. We did 20 takes of that scene because it had to be shot from different angles, and reliving that moment each time was very difficult. Yeah, that was a scene that completely shook me."

Babil was further asked what it was like collaborating with director Amit Golani and writer Biswapati Sarkar in "Logout".

He replied, "It's very difficult to put into words the amount of love I have for Biswa sir, Amit sir, and Sameer sir. When I was giving the audition, I didn't even know it was going to be them. Sameer sir had worked with my father on 'Karwaan', and I've been a fan of Biswa sir's writing for a very long time. Amit sir had just done 'Kaala Paani'. I felt like I could do the most emotional, crying scene and then come out of it-and they'd make me laugh. I was missing that so much. I remember laughing out loud after a really long time. They always kept the environment light. They made filmmaking fun. No matter how heavy the subject was, their process somehow made it feel lighter."

Talking about how he deals with the fan attention, Babil shared, "I love the attention-I love it, all of it. Negative, positive-I genuinely love it. Sometimes it hurts, sometimes it's overwhelming, sometimes it makes me feel anxious, but I still love all of it."