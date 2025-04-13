Assam Rifles, Police Seize Drugs Valued At Rs 54 Crore In Mizoram, One Held

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, April 13 (IANS) Seizure of drugs, arms, ammunition, explosives and exotic animals in Mizoram by the security forces continues unabated with highly addictive 17.946 kg methamphetamine tablets valued at more than Rs 54 crore confiscated in the northeastern state, officials said on Sunday.

A drug peddler, a Myanmar national, was apprehended in connection with the seizure.

A defence spokesman said that acting on a secret inputs, the Assam Rifles in coordination with Mizoram police launched a swift and precise joint operation on Saturday night resulting in the recovery of nearly 17.946 kg (1,80,000 tablets) methamphetamine tablets at Siachangkawn in Lawngtlai district, which shares unfenced border with Bangladesh.

He said that the seized contraband is assessed to be valued at nearly Rs 54 crore.

The apprehended Myanmar national and the recovered narcotics are being handed over to Bualpui Police outpost in Lawngtlai district for further legal proceedings.

This operation highlights the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles to combat the menace of drug trafficking in the region and safeguard the youth from the perils of narcotics, an official statement said.

A senior Mizoram police official said that the methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, smuggled from Myanmar and intended to supply to Bangladesh through a clandestine route.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma while addressing a function in Aizawl on Saturday expressed his deep concern over the rising drug abuse in the state.

He urged all citizens to work together towards a drug-free Mizoram.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to strengthen both legal and traditional measures in combating drug trafficking.

In particular, he highlighted the potential of community-based social sanction, deeply rooted in Mizo tradition, as powerful tools in the fight against drugs, often more effective than formal legislation.

Myanmar's Chin state is a hub for smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contrabands through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip.

Mizoram shares 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively.