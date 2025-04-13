Five Arrested For Robbing Medical Store Staff At Gunpoint In Gurugram

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 13 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police arrested five men who were accused of allegedly robbing a medical store at gunpoint and fleeing, said officials here on Sunday.

The suspects were identified as Ashutosh, Ajay, Ashish Pal, Krishna, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, and Manish, a resident of Rewari (Haryana).

Two country-made pistols, a helmet used in the crime, and Rs 1.10 lakh were recovered from the possession of the accused, said the officials.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint at Police Station Bajghera, Gurugram, on March 31, stating that he works at a medical store in Sai Chowk, New Palam Vihar Phase-3. He said he was at the shop at around 10.00 p.m. on March 30 when three persons came to his shop, out of which two were wearing helmets. Those persons asked him for medicines, some of which he did not have, which he refused. After this, the three threatened him with a pistol, robbed him and fled from the spot.

On this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at the Police Station, Bajghera. The Crime Branch Palam Vihar, Gurugram, took action and arrested five accused in the above case.

The police team arrested accused Ashutosh, Manish, Ajay, and Ashishpal on April 9 from near Basai Chowk, Gurugram, and accused Krishna was arrested on Saturday from Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), said the officials here.

During police interrogation, the accused also revealed that they had committed another incident of robbery at gunpoint in Gurugram. It was also revealed that the accused Krishna had given the weapons used in the robbery to the other four accused.

"The accused stood outside the shop at night and did reconnaissance, and after some time before the shop closed, they committed the robbery and fled. The accused Ashutosh, Manish, Ajay, and Ashish Pal were produced before the court and taken into three-day police custody," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.