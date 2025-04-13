403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Wright: US-Saudi Arabia To Sign Agreement On Peaceful Nuclear Applications
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 13 (KUNA) -- Chris Wright, US Secretary of Energy, said on Sunday that his country was to sign an agreement on the peaceful usage of nuclear energy and its civilian technological applications.
Speaking to the press in Riyadh, Secretary Wright indicated that more details on the issue would be announced later this year.
He revealed that the agreement would be based on the 123 Agreements that helps to advance US nonproliferation principles.
He noted that localizing peaceful nuclear energy in Saudi Arabia was being carried out, expressing optimism over establishing a long-term partnership in this field.
Saudi Arabia is playing a crucial role in global stability and it is keen on making the world a better place through its energy and technology initiatives, he asserted. (end)
kns
Speaking to the press in Riyadh, Secretary Wright indicated that more details on the issue would be announced later this year.
He revealed that the agreement would be based on the 123 Agreements that helps to advance US nonproliferation principles.
He noted that localizing peaceful nuclear energy in Saudi Arabia was being carried out, expressing optimism over establishing a long-term partnership in this field.
Saudi Arabia is playing a crucial role in global stability and it is keen on making the world a better place through its energy and technology initiatives, he asserted. (end)
kns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment